Barbara van Schewick: Net neutrality and the future of the internet
An internet policy expert explains how the companies we pay to access the internet want control over what we do online and to charge more for data we are already paying for.
While many users remain blissfully unaware, a battle is raging for the future of the internet.
On the one hand are the large phone and cable companies who want to promote their services and to charge more for video and other data. On the other are people, like guest Barbara van Schewick, a lawyer, who champions a more democratic approach known as net neutrality. Net neutrality guarantees unfettered access for all and makes sure that we get to choose what we do online, van Schewick tells host Russ Altman on this episode of Stanford Engineering’s The Future of Everything podcast.