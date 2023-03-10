Latest information about COVID-19
The future of computational health economics

A health policy expert explains why our system of medical reimbursements is badly broken and how she and others are using AI to right the ship.
By Stanford Engineering Staff
Medical insurance bill and invoice.
How money gets moved around in the health care system has a huge impact on who has access to care. |iStock/goglik83

When a patient has a medical procedure in America, it is often an algorithm that figures out how much of the cost will be reimbursed by insurance companies.

That leads to a lot of unfairness, worse health outcomes for many and a group of insurers who learn to game the system, says guest Sherri Rose, a statistician and health policy researcher who studies the causes of such inequities. Rose is using artificial intelligence to root out these bad incentives and to bring greater equity and better care to the American health system, as she tells host Russ Altman on this episode of Stanford Engineering’s The Future of Everything podcast.

Related: Sherri Rose, professor of health policy

