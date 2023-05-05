The future of computational linguistics

Our guest, Christopher Manning, is a computational linguist. He builds computer models that understand and generate language using math.

Words are the key component of human intelligence, he says, and why generative AI, like ChatGPT, has caused such a stir. At one time a language model could hardly produce one coherent sentence, and suddenly ChatGPT is composing five-paragraph stories and doing mathematical proofs in rhyming verse, Manning tells host Russ Altman in this episode of Stanford Engineering’s The Future of Everything podcast.

