Helen Bronte-Stewart is a neurologist and an expert in movement disorders, like Parkinson’s.

She says new approaches, such as closed-loop deep-brain stimulation, and new digital health technologies that chart subtle changes in movement are reshaping the field, leading to new understandings and new treatments for this once-untreatable disease. To modulate behavior, you first have to measure it, Bronte-Stewart tells host Russ Altman. It’s the future of movement disorders in this episode of Stanford Engineering’s The Future of Everything podcast.

Listen and subscribe

oEmbed URL

Related: Helen Bronte-Stewart, professor of neurology, and of neurosurgery