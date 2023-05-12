Main content start
The future of movement disorders
An expert in Parkinson’s disease discusses how new technologies and new techniques have revolutionized how we track and treat movement disorders.
Helen Bronte-Stewart is a neurologist and an expert in movement disorders, like Parkinson’s.
She says new approaches, such as closed-loop deep-brain stimulation, and new digital health technologies that chart subtle changes in movement are reshaping the field, leading to new understandings and new treatments for this once-untreatable disease. To modulate behavior, you first have to measure it, Bronte-Stewart tells host Russ Altman. It’s the future of movement disorders in this episode of Stanford Engineering’s The Future of Everything podcast.