Latest information about COVID-19
Stanford
Engineering

The future of movement disorders

An expert in Parkinson’s disease discusses how new technologies and new techniques have revolutionized how we track and treat movement disorders.
|
By Stanford Engineering Staff
This article is part of the series: 
The Future of Everything
Photo of a woman walking with a motion blur effect.
To understand the mechanisms of how the brain does or doesn't control movement, you need an engineering level analysis. | iStock/Bim

Helen Bronte-Stewart is a neurologist and an expert in movement disorders, like Parkinson’s.

She says new approaches, such as closed-loop deep-brain stimulation, and new digital health technologies that chart subtle changes in movement are reshaping the field, leading to new understandings and new treatments for this once-untreatable disease. To modulate behavior, you first have to measure it, Bronte-Stewart tells host Russ Altman. It’s the future of movement disorders in this episode of Stanford Engineering’s The Future of Everything podcast.

Listen and subscribe

Related: Helen Bronte-Stewart, professor of neurology, and of neurosurgery

Subscribe to The Future of Everything podcast

Subscribe

More News