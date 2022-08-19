Latest information about COVID-19
How un-syncing the brain can help Parkinson’s patients

Abnormal levels of neuronal synchronicity is a hallmark of many neurological conditions. A Stanford professor discusses how to alleviate their symptoms.
By Stanford Engineering Staff
This article is part of the series: 
The Future of Everything
Photo of a woman's trembling hands, while holding a water glass.
Abnormal neural synchrony underlies many neurological conditions, including Parkinson’s disease, which can cause tremors. | iStock/Astrid860

When we think of synchrony, we often think of positive things, like ice skaters gliding in tandem. But if there’s too much synchrony in the brain – when neurons fire simultaneously – it can be a problem.

In fact, abnormal neural synchrony underlies many neurological conditions, including Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, and dystonia. In this episode of Stanford Engineering’s The Future of Everything, Stanford professor of neurosurgery Peter Tass joins host, Stanford bioengineer Russ Altman, to discuss how vibrational therapies, such as a glove that applies vibrations to an individual’s fingertips, can help patients with neurological conditions by helping the neurons break and unlearn synchronicity.

Related: Peter Tass, professor of neurosurgery.

Related: Russ Altman, the Kenneth Fong Professor of Bioengineering, of genetics, of medicine (general medical discipline), of biomedical data science and, by courtesy, of computer science.

