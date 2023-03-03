Latest information about COVID-19
Michael Snyder: Insights from medicine’s most-measured man

A geneticist explains why he collects vast stores of his own biodata and what all that information might reveal about our personal health.
By Stanford Engineering Staff
A person using a wearable smartwatch
Is it possible to detect illness before symptoms occur, using a smartwatch? | Shutterstock/Zyabich

With the advent of wearable devices and omnipresent monitoring of heart, lungs, blood and more, scientists can now gather unprecedented amounts of personal medical data.

Just ask guest Michael Snyder, referred to as “medicine’s most-measured man.” He is the author of Genomics and Personalized Medicine: What Everyone Needs to Know and has collected billions of bytes of his own biodata. Snyder says that all this data can lead to earlier diagnosis than ever before, often before symptoms appear, as he tells host Russ Altman on this episode of Stanford Engineering's The Future of Everything podcast.

