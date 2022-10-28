Main content start
Oussama Khatib: What if Aquaman were a robot?
It’s hard enough for a robot to work at sea level; try making one that swims nearly a thousand meters below the surface
On this episode of Stanford Engineering’s The Future of Everything podcast, robotics expert Oussama Khatib takes us on a deep dive into the vagaries of creating robots that swim.
His most recent project is OceanOneK, a 200-pound, humanoid robot with stereoscopic vision and opposable thumbs that can travel nearly a thousand meters below the surface. When the pressure was on, Khatib had to redesign everything he thought he knew about robots, he says, beginning with a new glass-like shell good to 6,000 PSI.
Listen as Khatib and host Russ Altman plumb the depths of underwater robots on this installment of The Future of Everything.