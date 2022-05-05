The physics of gel-like substances

The vast majority of substances are neither liquid, solid, nor gas – but an alternative form that shares characteristics of liquids and gases.

Among them are gels, glasses, and colloidal suspensions, and they’re an essential part of everyday products like toothpaste, paint, hair products, and even windows. Stanford chemical engineer Roseanna Zia is an expert on the gel-like substance known as colloids. In this episode of The Future of Everything, she joins host Russ Altman to talk about the physics of these substances, and how a greater understanding of colloids can improve our understanding of cells, biological processes, and human health and disease.

Related: Roseanna Zia, associate professor of chemical engineering.

Related: Russ Altman, the Kenneth Fong Professor of Bioengineering, of genetics, of medicine (general medical discipline), of biomedical data science and, by courtesy, of computer science.