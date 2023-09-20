The science of light

Most of us don’t spend much time thinking about light, beyond whether or not we can see what we’re doing. But to researchers in the field of photonics, light is a tool that does much more than simply illuminate our world. Photonics is the science and technology of controlling light – manipulating its behavior with precise crystalline structures, encoding information in its wavelengths, using it to trigger chemical reactions, or applying any other number of techniques. Photonics researchers are putting light to work to improve our electronics, help us live more sustainably, and provide a better understanding of our health and well-being.

“One of the great things about light is that it’s ubiquitous,” said Dan Congreve, an assistant professor of electrical engineering at Stanford working in photonics. “It’s everywhere; we know how to generate it; we know how to harness it. And as we continue to develop finer and finer control over these things, light becomes an enormously powerful tool.”

Graduate student Arynn Gallegos and Assistant Professor Dan Congreve view light emission from perovskite nanocrystals using a UV lamp. Perovskite nanocrystals are tiny crystals 1000x smaller than a human hair that emit light when excited, and Congreve and his lab specialize in engineering them to emit the right wavelength of light efficiently for a variety of applications such as communications, televisions, and room lighting.

Photonics research at Stanford has been ongoing since the 1960s. Joseph Goodman, an early pioneer in the field and now professor emeritus, made significant strides in optical imaging and wrote a foundational textbook on the subject. The university was also at the center of several initial developments in laser technology – particularly in the Electrical Engineering groups of Anthony Siegman and Stephen Harris – and continued to develop the field as it has become increasingly relevant to modern life.

“It is exciting to see the progression of the field from something that was a little bit marginal in engineering a few decades ago to something that’s one of the main strategic directions,” said Jelena Vučković, the Jensen Huang Professor in Global Leadership at Stanford. “Electrical engineering used to be all about electrons, but that’s not the case anymore.”