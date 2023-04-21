Latest information about COVID-19
The future of simple rules

An expert in corporate decision making explains why companies that follow fewer and simpler rules are often the best innovators.
By Stanford Engineering Staff
This article is part of the series: 
The Future of Everything
Woman sketching a business plan at a whiteboard with sticky notes
Don't underestimate the power of a few simple rules to help guide effective decision making. |iStock/andresr

Kathleen Eisenhardt is an expert in strategy and organizational behavior.

She studies corporate decision making. She says the most creative companies are like jazz bands. Bound by a few simple rules, they are able to innovate continually. Other companies are like orchestras, tied to rigid scores and complex rules; they find it hard to improvise. If innovation is your metric, Eisenhardt says, having a few simple rules is the best path to success, as she tells host Russ Altman on this episode of Stanford Engineering’s The Future of Everything podcast.

Related: Kathleen Eisenhardt, professor of management science and engineering

