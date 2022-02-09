How do you build a better robot? By understanding people.

Whether it’s autonomous vehicles or assistive technology in healthcare that can do things like help the elderly do core tasks like feeding themselves, some of the most challenging problems in the field of robotics involve how robots interact with humans, with all of our many complexities.

Drawing from fields as varied as cognitive neuroscience, psychology, and behavioral economics, Stanford computer scientist Dorsa Sadigh is exploring how to train robots to better understand humans – and how to give humans the skills to more seamlessly work with robots.

Learn more on this episode of Stanford Engineering’s The Future of Everything, with host Professor Russ Altman. Listen and subscribe here.

oEmbed URL

Related: Dorsa Sadigh, assistant professor of computer science and of electrical engineering.

Related: Russ Altman, the Kenneth Fong Professor of Bioengineering, of genetics, of medicine (general medical discipline), of biomedical data science and, by courtesy, of computer science.